Home > Audi > Rs7sportback

Audi Rs7-sportback

Select City
Audi Rs7-sportback (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.94 to 1.97 Crs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 9 kmpl
Engine 3,996 cc
Transmission Automatic - 8 gears, paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹3,93,362*
Calculate EMI

Audi Rs7-sportback Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
RS7 Sportback 4.0L TFSI

₹ 1.94 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
657 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Length
5009 mm
Wheelbase
2934 mm
Kerb Weight
2140 kg
Height
1451 mm
Width
1950 mm
Bootspace
535 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue