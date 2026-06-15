In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|12 to 18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-