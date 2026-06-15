RS7 Sportback vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rs7 sportback S-class [2021-2026] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.94 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range - - Mileage 8.7 kmpl 12 to 18 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 3996 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.