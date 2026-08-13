In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz AMG E63, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI, Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (last recorded price) for S 4MATIC Plus. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. AMG E63: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs AMG E63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Amg e63
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8