Audi RS7 Sportback

1.94 - 1.97 Cr*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Audi RS7 Sportback is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Audi RS7 Sportback Specs

Audi RS7 Sportback comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The RS7 Sportback measures 5,009 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,934 mm. A ...Read More

Audi RS7 Sportback Specifications and Features

4.0L TFSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
640
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.6
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Optional
Braking Performance
44
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Length
5009
Wheelbase
2934
Kerb Weight
2140
Height
1451
Width
1950
Bootspace
535
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
73
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)

Audi RS7 Sportback Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.57 - 2.19 Cr
Check latest offers
RS7 Sportbac... vs S-Class
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.7 Cr
Check latest offers
RS7 Sportbac... vs 7 Series
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Check latest offers
RS7 Sportbac... vs Quattroporte

Audi News

Audi Grandsphere Concept | Image used only for representation purpose
Audi partners with Chinese auto giant SAIC Motor to develop future electric vehicles
2 Aug 2023
Image of Audi Q6 e-tron used for representational purposes only.
Audi reports good performance in first half of 2023, Q6 e-tron to launch soon
28 Jul 2023
Audi's new electric SUV Q6 e-tron will be launched at the end of this year after numerous delays.
Audi reveals Q6 e-tron electric SUV Concept, rival to Tesla Model Y, ahead of launch later this year
28 Jul 2023
The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback SUV are looking at cornering the interest of a mature luxury EV buyer.
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback first drive review: Confident update to a confident EV
22 Jul 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback to be officially launched in India on August 18
21 Jul 2023
View all
 

Audi RS7 Sportback Variants & Price List

Audi RS7 Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.94 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.97 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi RS7 Sportback comes in 1 variants. Audi RS7 Sportback top variant price is ₹ 1.94 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4.0L TFSI
1.94 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

