Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi RS7 Sportback comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The RS7 Sportback measures 5,009 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,934 mm. A four-seat model, Audi RS7 Sportback sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi RS7 Sportback price starts at ₹ 1.94 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.97 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi RS7 Sportback comes in 1 variants. Audi RS7 Sportback top variant price is ₹ 1.94 Cr.
4.0L TFSI
₹1.94 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price