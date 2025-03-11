In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW i7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs i7 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|I7
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 2.05 Cr
|Range
|-
|550-625 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|101.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|50 Minutes(150 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)