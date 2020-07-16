HT Auto
RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
4.0L TFSI
₹1.94 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
i7
BMW i7
xDrive60
₹1.95 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2050 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.7-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8Electric
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
640625 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.64.7 seconds
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,54,1052,03,37,617
Ex-Showroom Price
1,94,38,0001,95,00,000
RTO
19,55,65058,000
Insurance
5,59,8557,79,117
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,71,8794,37,134
