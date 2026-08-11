In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
LX 125 vs Eagle Comparison