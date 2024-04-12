HT Auto
Viertric Eagle Right View
Viertric Eagle Front View
Viertric Eagle Rear View
Viertric Eagle Handle View
Viertric Eagle Headlight View
Viertric Eagle Mudguard View
Viertric Eagle

Viertric Eagle starting price is Rs. 70,095 in India. Viertric Eagle is available in 1 variant
70,095* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Viertric Eagle Key Specs
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Max Speed57 kmph
Range60-70 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Eagle specs and features

Viertric Eagle Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
EaglevsMagnus
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
EaglevsPraisePro
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
EaglevsNyx
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
EaglevsR30
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
EaglevsJaunty-3W

Viertric Eagle Variants & Price

Viertric Eagle price starts at ₹ 70,095 and goes up to ₹ 70,095 (Ex-showroom). Viertric Eagle comes in 1 variants. Viertric Eagle's top variant is STD.

STD
70,095*
57 Kmph
60-70 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Viertric Eagle Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
Battery Capacity26 Ah
Charging PointYes
Range60-70 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all Eagle specs and features

Viertric Eagle comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Viertric Eagle
Ampere MagnusOkinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxOkinawa R30Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹70,095 Onwards
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹58,992
₹75,499
Battery Capacity
26 Ah
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
1.25 KWH
26 Ah
Range
60-70 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
60 km/charge
75 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
No
No
No
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

My Garage

Popular Viertric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Viertric Bikes

    News

    Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
    12 Apr 2024
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar NS400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Confirmed: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 set for launch on May 3rd
    10 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
    10 Apr 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
    9 Apr 2024
    2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
    2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
    9 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Viertric Eagle FAQs

    Viertric Eagle comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Viertric Eagle is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Viertric Eagle offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom).
    The Viertric Eagle is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.
    The Viertric Eagle has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

