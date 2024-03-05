In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v
|R15s
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|18.6 PS PS