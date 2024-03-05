In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. Apache RTR 200 4V vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v R15s Brand TVS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 37 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 197.75 cc 155 cc Power 20.82 PS PS 18.6 PS PS