HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V vs R15S

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Apache RTR 200 4V vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v R15s
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc155 cc
Power20.82 PS PS18.6 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc155
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet, multiple-disc
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,65,200
RTO
11,74513,216
Insurance
11,15911,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6484,081
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fnull | Petrol | Manual1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 250null | Petrol | Manual1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Dominar 250
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
    5 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market, which competes with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you buy
    4 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
    6 Mar 2024
    The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
    KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     