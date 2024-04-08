HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStorm ZX Advance 2 vs MT-15

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Storm ZX Advance 2 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 2 Mt-15
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Storm ZX Advance 2
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,9901,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9901,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
011,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9014,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

MT-15 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs R15 V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-03null | Petrol | Manual4.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
MT-15 vs MT-03

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
    Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    Yamaha MT-03 shares its underpinnings with the YZF-R3.
    Yamaha MT-03 road test review: Worth the wait?
    6 Apr 2024
    Aprilia Racing's Romano Albesiano and Massimo Rivola with riders Lorenzo Savadori, Aleix Espargaro, and Maverick Vinales
    Interview: Aim to bring more consistent performance in MotoGP 24: Aprilia Racing
    8 Apr 2024
    A sketch of an electric car that Tesla shared last year.
    Tesla Model 2 scrapped, will focus on Robotaxi
    6 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     