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HomeCompare BikesSports 63 Alpha 48V vs eGo Li

Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sports 63 Alpha 48V up to 55-70 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sports 63 alpha 48v Ego li
BrandTunwalUjaas Energy
Price₹ 0.55 Lakhs₹ 53,880
Range55-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V1.5 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Drum-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Saddle Height
No
Length
No
Width
No
Height
No
Fuel Capacity
No
Fuel Reserve
No
Ground Clearance
No
Wheelbase
No
Kerb Weight
No
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
48 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Claimed Range
55-70 km/charge-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,45957,220
Ex-Showroom Price
54,94353,880
RTO
3,8460
Insurance
4,6703,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,229

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