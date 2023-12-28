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HomeCompare BikesKratos [2022-2024] vs Elegante 150

Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kratos [2022-2024] Elegante 150
BrandTork MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range180 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1336 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.0s
Range
180 km/charge
Max Speed
100 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
2-
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
7500 w-
Drive Type
Mid Drive Electric MotorBelt Drive
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono shock HydraulicDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
14°-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Active Throttle Control, Front storage boxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,1871,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,4991,37,972
RTO
1,50011,037
Insurance
8,1887,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0563,361

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