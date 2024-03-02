HT Auto
Tork Kratos R Electric Motorcycle Gets A 37,500 Price Cut Till March 31

Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle gets a 37,500 price cut till March 31

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2024, 17:22 PM
Tork Motors Experience Centre
The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31
Tork Motors Experience Centre
The Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle now retails at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it substantially affordable if you buy before March 31

Pune-based Tork Motors has announced a hefty discount of 37,500 on the Kratos R electric motorcycle. The Tork Kratos R now retails at 1.50 lakh, as against the previous asking price of 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy), albeit for a limited period till March 31, 2024. The new offer adds a 15,000 price cut on the e-motorcycle, considering the company was already offering a 22,000 discount since the end of 2023.

The massive price cut has been rolled out in a move to maximise availing the FAME II subsidy that ends on March 31. Tork, much like several other electric two-wheeler makers, has been offering massive discounts on their respective products to claim as many benefits as possible under the FAME II incentive. With no official word from the government about the FAME III subsidy for electric vehicles from April onwards, this could be your best chance to get your hands on an EV at a lucrative price.

Also Read : Tork Kratos R updated with Eco+ mode for enhanced range

The Tork Kratos R is one of the older e-motorcycles available in the market and has received timely updates to make it more appealing. This includes an Eco+ ride mode for a better range of 150 km, while improving the Eco mode to provide a real-world range of 120 km with a top speed of 50 kmph. The electric motorcycle draws power from a 9 kW (12 bhp) electric motor with 38 Nm of torque.

The Kratos R can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph. The Kratos R packs a 4 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. The e-bike takes on the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo, Oben Rorr, and Matter Aera in the segment.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2024, 17:22 PM IST
