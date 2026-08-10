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DISCONTINUED

VESPA Elegante 150

₹1.36 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Vespa Elegante 150 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Vespa Elegante 150 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Elegante 150vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Elegante 150vsChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Elegante 150vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
Elegante 150vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Elegante 150vs450S
Vespa SXL 150

Vespa SXL 150

1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs
Elegante 150vsSXL 150

Vespa Elegante 150 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.47 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All Elegante 150 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa Elegante 150 Variants

Vespa Elegante 150 price starts at ₹ 1.36 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Elegante 150 FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
149.5 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Vespa Elegante 150 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150 image
Rs. 1.36 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc10.47 PS10.6 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloyElegante 150VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloyElegante 150VSChetak
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
-6.4 kW52 NmScooters118 kg-DiscDrumAlloyElegante 150VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
---Scooters125 kg1850 mm---Elegante 150VSRizta
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloyElegante 150VS450S

Vespa Elegante 150 Images

Vespa Elegante 150 Image 1
Vespa Elegante 150 Image 2
Vespa Elegante 150 Image 3
Vespa Elegante 150 Image 4
Vespa Elegante 150 Image 5
Vespa Elegante 150 Image 6

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Vespa Elegante 150 Specifications and Features

Max Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage45.0 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Engine149.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 90 kmph
View all Elegante 150 specs and features

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