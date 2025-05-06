In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|15 PS PS