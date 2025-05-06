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HomeCompare BikesElegante 150 vs Aerox 155

Vespa Elegante 150 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Aerox 155
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc155 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS15 PS PS

Filters
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L5.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1770 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1350 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg126 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Width
690 mm700 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm230 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
149.5 cc155 cc
Clutch
AutomaticDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
58 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body constructionUnderbone
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableUnit swing
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic fork 26 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,40,320
RTO
11,03711,225
Insurance
7,37511,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3613,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

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