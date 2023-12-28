HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Buying A Tork Kratos R Before December 31 Can Save You 22,000. Here's How

Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 14:41 PM
Tork Motors is offering a cash discount of 22,000 on the Kratos R for bookings made on or before December 31, 2023.
Tork Kratos R
Tork Motors has rolled out its year-end offers for the Kratos R and the customers can avail of a cash discount of 22,000 on the electric motorcycle. However, the offer is only available until December 31, 2023, and is applicable when purchasing the Kratos R or Kratos Urban variants. The Tork Kratos R is priced at 1.87 lakh, while the more affordable Kratos Urban retails at 1.67 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and include FAME II subsidy.

The Tork website states that the offer will be valid on bookings made before December 31 this year. The Pune-based start-up’s maiden offering packs an axial flux PMS motor tuned for a continuous output of 6 bhp, against a peak output of 9 kW (12 bhp). The torque output stands at 38 Nm. The Kratos R can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph.

Also Read : Tork Kratos R updated with Eco+ mode for enhanced range

The Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW axial flux motor with a 4 kWh battery promising a range of 120 km in the Eco mode, going up to over 150 km in the new Eco+ mode
The Kratos R packs a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 120 km on a single charge in Eco mode, going down to 100 km in City mode and 70 km in Sport mode. The manufacturer recently introduced the new Eco+ mode on the electric motorcycle in a bid to maximise range efficiency. The company claims the new efficient mode bumps up the range to over 150 km in the real world and up to an IDC figure of 180 km on a single charge. That said, the top speed in the Eco+ mode is limited to 35 kmph.

The electric motorcycle segment is growing with many new players joining the ranks. The Tork Kratos R competes with the Revolt RV400, Hop Oxo, Oben Rorr and the upcoming Matter Aera.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 14:41 PM IST
TAGS: Tork Kratos R Tork Motors Tork Kratos R discounts electric motorcycle year end discounts

