In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.