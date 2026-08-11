In 2026 Stella Automobili SA 1000 or Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (last recorded price). The range of SA 1000 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Raptor [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
SA 1000 vs Raptor [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sa 1000
|Raptor [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Stella Automobili
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 46,000
|₹ 57,423
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
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