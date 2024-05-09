HT Auto
Stella Automobili Buzz vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Stella Automobili Buzz or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Buzz up to 90 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Buzz vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Buzz Storm zx
BrandStella AutomobiliTunwal
Price₹ 95,000₹ 90,000
Range90 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16190,000
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00090,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,934

