In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.