In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-211 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Epluto 7G Max vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g max
|Avenis
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|150-211 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-