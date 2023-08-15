In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less