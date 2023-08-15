Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEpluto 7G Max vs Avenis

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2023 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2200 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5171,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,99986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,5186,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5682,199

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Airnull | Electric | Automatic1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV Epluto 7G Maxnull | Electric | Automatic1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Air vs Epluto 7G Max

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes