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Maruthisan Racer vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Maruthisan Racer or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Racer vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandMaruthisanYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruthisan Racer Visual Comparison

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Front View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm200 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km337.5 km
Max Speed
100 kmph140 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,95,345
RTO
2,12215,627
Insurance
6,00011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3174,792

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