Kawasaki Vulcan S or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.