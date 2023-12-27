In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 400 engine makes power and torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less