Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Thunderbolt engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.