Joy e-bike Thunderbolt vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,0001,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,33,0001,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
011,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0084,128

