In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
