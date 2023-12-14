Saved Articles

Jawa Jawa vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2024 Jawa Jawa or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.33 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
27.02 Nm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,42,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2152,42,000
RTO
14,1770
Insurance
10,0180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3295,201

