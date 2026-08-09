In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Eco or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Eco vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eco
|Access 125
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 81,999
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-