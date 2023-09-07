In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less