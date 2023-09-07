Saved Articles

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
1890 cc1133 cc
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 3200 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multi-Plate
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
103.2 mm99 mm
Stroke
113 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,58,48319,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
21,40,00017,16,854
RTO
47,2891,54,517
Insurance
1,71,19440,973
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,69241,103

