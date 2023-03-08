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Honda Shine 100 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine 100 Fascino 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 63,191₹ 77,200
Mileage55 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity98.98 cc125 cc
Power7.38 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
9 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm145 mm
Length
1995 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg98 kg
Height
1050 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm780 mm
Width
754 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
TwinUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - 677Smart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,33089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
63,19177,200
RTO
5,5556,176
Insurance
6,5846,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6191,921
Expert Rating
-

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