In 2026 Honda Shine 100 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Shine 100 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine 100
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 63,191
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|98.98 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|7.38 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS