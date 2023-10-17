In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Honda Shine 100 or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price).
Shine 100 engine makes power and torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour.
The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
