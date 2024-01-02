In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda CB300F or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. CB300F vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Sxl 150 Brand Honda Vespa Price ₹ 1.7 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 45 kmpl Engine Capacity 293.52 cc 149.5 cc Power 24.4 PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS