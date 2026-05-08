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Honda CB300F vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Honda CB300F or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
CB300F vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb300f Evoqis
BrandHondaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity293.52 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours

Filters
CB300F
Honda CB300F
STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB300F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.1 L-
Length
2084 mm-
Ground Clearance
177 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Height
1075 mm-
Kerb Weight
153 kg-
Saddle Height
789 mm-
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph75 kmph
Max Power
24.4 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.033 mm-
Max Torque
25.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
293.52 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
77 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (USD)-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Seat length - 614 mm, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS)Motor Cut-off Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,79,0671,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,55,3381,18,000
RTO
12,4279,440
Insurance
11,3023,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8482,811

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