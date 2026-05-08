In 2026 Honda CB300F or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB300F Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB300F engine makes power and torque 24.4 PS & 25.6 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The CB300F mileage is around 30 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
CB300F vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb300f
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|293.52 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours