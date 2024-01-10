In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less