Hero Electric Optima Li Key Specs
- Speed42 kmph
- Range65 - 110 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Motor Power1.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hero Electric Optima Li
|Rs. 63,500Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|68 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|110 km
|-
|1.2 kW
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Optima LiVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Optima LiVSEpluto 7G
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Optima LiVSOrbiter
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Optima LiVSQC1
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|Optima LiVSReo Li Plus
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|Optima LiVSGig
|Max Power
|1.2 kW
|Battery Capacity
|56 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|65-110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 hours
|Max Speed
|42 kmph
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