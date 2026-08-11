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DISCONTINUED

HERO ELECTRIC Optima Li

₹63,500 - 71,534*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Hero Electric Optima Li is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Electric Optima Li Alternatives

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Hero Electric Optima Li Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    42 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    65 - 110 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.2 kW
View All Optima Li SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Optima Li Variants

Hero Electric Optima Li price starts at ₹ 63,500 and goes up to ₹ 71,534 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima Li comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Optima Li's top variant is ER.
2 Variants Available
Optima Li STD
₹63,500*
42 kmph
65 km
Optima Li ER
₹71,534*
42 kmph
110 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hero Electric Optima Li Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric Optima Li comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li image
Rs. 63,500Onwards--Scooters68 kgDrumDrumAlloy110 km-1.2 kW
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Optima LiVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWOptima LiVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWOptima LiVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWOptima LiVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WOptima LiVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WOptima LiVSGig

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Hero Electric Optima Li Images

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News

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Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
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  News

Hero Electric Optima Li Specifications and Features

Max Power1.2 kW
Battery Capacity56 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range65-110 km
Charging Time4-5 hours
Max Speed42 kmph
View all Optima Li specs and features

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