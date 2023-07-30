HT Auto
Hero Electric Optima Li

63,500 - 71,534*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hero Electric Optima Li is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hero Electric Optima Li Specs

Hero Electric Optima Li comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Optima Li starts at Rs. 63,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Optima Li sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Hero Electric Optima Li Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ER
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Range
110 km/change
Max Speed
42 kmph
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Aerodynamic Style, 2 Batteries, Fancooled Charger
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 56 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Hero Electric Optima Li Alternatives

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li

50,880 - 60,774
Check latest offers
Optima Li vs Ujaas eGo Li
EeVe Wind

EeVe Wind

50,900 - 54,900
Check latest offers
Optima Li vs Wind
YObykes Yo Drift

YObykes Yo Drift

51,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Optima Li vs Yo Drift
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115 - 54,590
Check latest offers
Optima Li vs Shiga
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Optima Li vs Spectra

Hero Electric News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Hero Electric's manufacturing facility in Ludhiana has an installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum.
Hero Electric reports one-lakh unit sales for second consecutive financial year
3 Apr 2023
Hero Electric's upcoming electric scooter looks like an updated version of the Optima.
Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15
12 Mar 2023
Hero Electric is readying for even better volumes in 2023 and has several collaborations in place for the same
Hero Electric registers best-ever calendar sales in 2022 for electric scooters
3 Jan 2023
View all
 
Hero Electric Optima Li Expert Review

In the time of slowdown in the economy and in the storm of new motor vehicle act implementation, maybe the Hero.....

Hero Electric Optima Li Variants & Price List

Hero Electric Optima Li price starts at ₹ 63,500 and goes upto ₹ 71,534 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima Li comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Optima Li top variant price is ₹ 71,534.

STD
63,500* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
42 kmph
65 km/charge
ER
71,534* *Last Recorded Price
550 - 1200 W
42 kmph
110 km/change
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

