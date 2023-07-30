Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Electric Optima Li comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Optima Li starts at Rs. 63,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Electric Optima Li sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
In the time of slowdown in the economy and in the storm of new motor vehicle act implementation, maybe the Hero.....
Hero Electric Optima Li price starts at ₹ 63,500 and goes upto ₹ 71,534 (Ex-showroom). Hero Electric Optima Li comes in 2 variants. Hero Electric Optima Li top variant price is ₹ 71,534.
STD
₹63,500* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
42 kmph
65 km/charge
ER
₹71,534* *Last Recorded Price
550 - 1200 W
42 kmph
110 km/change
