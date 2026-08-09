In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Zing
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.