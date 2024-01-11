In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima Li or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima Li up to 65 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less