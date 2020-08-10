HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs Scooty Zest

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS Scooty Zest

Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Engine Type
SI EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
50 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,25075,617
Ex-Showroom Price
69,68462,980
RTO
6,1055,604
Insurance
7,4615,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7891,625
Expert Reviews
Verdict

