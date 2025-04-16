In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
Super Splendor vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Optima li
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-