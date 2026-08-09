In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-