One [2022-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One [2022-2024] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand GT Force Suzuki Price ₹ 62,850 ₹ 88,376 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 48 V - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 7-8 hours -

In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.