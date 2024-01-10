In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Astrid Lite up to 80-90 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour.
...Read More
Read Less