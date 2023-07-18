HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSpectra Pro vs Yo Drift

Fujiyama Spectra Pro vs YObykes Yo Drift

Filters
Spectra Pro
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
48 V, 28 Ah
₹54,384*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
No-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,73251,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,38451,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,096
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,999 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details