|Swappable Battery
|No
|-
|No Of Batteries
|4
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹57,732
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹54,384
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹3,348
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,240
|₹1,096