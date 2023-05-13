In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Polo vs Radeon Comparison