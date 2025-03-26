In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-