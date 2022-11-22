In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
650GT vs CB500X Comparison