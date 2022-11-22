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HomeCompare Bikes650GT vs CB500X

CFMoto 650GT vs Honda CB500X

In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs. 6.87 Lakhs (last recorded price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl.
650GT vs CB500X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650gt Cb500x
BrandCFMotoHonda
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 6.87 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl28.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc471 cc
Power62.54 PS PS47.58 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L17.7 L
Length
2100 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm181 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1443 mm
Kerb Weight
226 Kg199 kg
Height
1340 mm1412 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm830 mm
Width
930 mm828 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-160/60-ZR17Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
195 kmph
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649.3 cc471.03 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeHonda ProLINK monoshock
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,30,3317,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0006,87,386
RTO
44,72054,990
Insurance
26,61124,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,54816,483

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