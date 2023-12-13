Saved Articles

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2024 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

E1 vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E1 Zulu
BrandBounce InfinityKinetic Green
Price₹ 93,386₹ 94,990
Range85 km/charge104 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4 Hrs4-5 Hrs.
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹94,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm94 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w2.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51899,151
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38694,990
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1324,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0962,131

    Latest News

    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
    13 Dec 2023
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
    Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
    11 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging Indian electric scooter market and competes with rivals such as Okinawa PraisePro and Ola S1X+.
    Kinetic Green Zulu vs Ola S1X+: Electric scooter battle intensifies
    12 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
