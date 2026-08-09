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HomeCompare BikesK 1600 GTL vs Pan America 1250

BMW K 1600 GTL vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS K 1600 gtl Pan america 1250
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 35.62 Lakhs₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Mileage16.9 kmpl18.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity1649 cc1252 cc
Power160.4 PS PS152.2 PS PS

Filters
K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
STD
₹35.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
26.5 L21.2 L
Length
2489 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
146 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1618 mm1585 mm
Height
1465 mm807 mm
Kerb Weight
358 kg258 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm850 mm
Width
1000 mm965 mm
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
200 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 6750 rpm152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
67 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
180 Nm @ 5250 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1649 cc1252 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil/ Watercooled 4-Stroke In-line 6-Cylinder Engine, Two Overhead Camshafts, Four Valves Per CylinderRevolution™ Max 1250
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchMechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Cast aluminium, Load-bearing engineStressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure
Front Suspension
Motorrad Duolever47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium single-sided swing armLinkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound damping
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Dynamic ESA, Steering Stabiliser, Tyre Pressure Control, On-board Computer, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Storage CompartmentDRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes6.8 inch TFT
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,20,70027,17,628
Ex-Showroom Price
35,62,00024,64,000
RTO
2,84,9601,97,120
Insurance
73,74056,508
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
84,27158,412

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