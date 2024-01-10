In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BMW G 310 GS or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at 2.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS @ 9500 rpm & 28 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. BMW offers the G 310 GS in 3 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour. The G 310 GS mileage is around 32.86 kmpl. Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less