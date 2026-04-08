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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw F 450 Gs India Launch On April 23; More Capable Successor To G 310 Gs Arrives

BMW F 450 GS India launch on April 23; more capable successor to G310 GS arrives

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2026, 08:47 am
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  • BMW will introduce its first sub-500cc twin-cylinder ADV in India on April 23, with local production and an expected 5–5.50 lakh price.

BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS will be locally manufactured and positioned as a premium sub-500cc adventure motorcycle in India.
BMW F 450 GS
The BMW F 450 GS will be locally manufactured and positioned as a premium sub-500cc adventure motorcycle in India.
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BMW Motorrad has confirmed that the new F 450 GS will be launched in India on April 23, marking a major shift in its entry-level adventure lineup. The F 450 GS signals BMW’s move into the sub-500cc twin-cylinder segment.

The BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured in India by TVS, continuing the partnership seen with the earlier G 310 range. With the G 310 R and G 310 GS no longer on sale, only the G 310 RR remains in the company’s entry portfolio. The new motorcycle effectively replaces the G 310 GS, bringing a higher level of performance and touring ability.

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BMW F 450 GS: Engine and performance upgrade

Powering the F 450 GS is a newly developed 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that includes a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. Compared to the earlier single-cylinder setup, this configuration is expected to deliver smoother performance and improved highway cruising.

BMW F 450 GS
The all-new 420 cc parallel-twin on the BMW F 450 GS was co-developed with TVS and it uses a 135-degree crankpin offset for a characterful, yet refined ride
BMW F 450 GS
The all-new 420 cc parallel-twin on the BMW F 450 GS was co-developed with TVS and it uses a 135-degree crankpin offset for a characterful, yet refined ride

BMW F 450 GS: Chassis and hardware details

The motorcycle uses a trellis frame, similar to the one previewed earlier in concept form. Suspension is handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, both offering 180 mm of travel. This setup is aimed at balancing on-road comfort with light off-road use. The bike weighs 175 kg (kerb), making it relatively light for its category. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 R launched in India at 33.5 lakh, deliveries to begin in May 2026

BMW F 450 GS: Variants and expected pricing

BMW offers multiple variants of the F 450 GS in international markets, though the exact lineup for India is yet to be confirmed. The motorcycle is expected to be priced between 5 lakh and 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it as a premium option in its segment.

BMW F 450 GS: Segment competition

Once launched, the F 450 GS will compete with established models such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. These rivals have already built a strong presence in the mid-capacity adventure touring space.

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First Published Date: 08 Apr 2026, 08:47 am IST
TAGS: bmw BMW F 450 GS F 450 GS

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